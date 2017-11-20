Oprah. Ellen. Beyonce. Obama. Funny impressions make an 8-year-old girl an Instagram star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOGALUSA, La - More lip gloss mom!

That's what 8-year-old Cece says in the bathroom mirror to her mom, Daphne Watson.

That's how Cece directs her mom which makes WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wonder just who's the daughter and who's the mom.

Cece says, "I'm the mother and she's daughter."

And as for Wild Bill, "he's the grandpa!"

But there's no confusion when the cellphone comes out. That's when Daphne directs her daughter Cece.

And that's when Cece impersonates celebrities like Oprah, Ellen and Beyonce.

Her mom records them on her cellphone and posts them on Instagram where "The Cece Show" now has more than one million followers.

The celebrity impersonation it all started with is President Barack Obama.

That's who first inspired Cece to give the world her take on celebrities.

When Cece was just two, she saw the President Obama.

Cece thought Barack Obama was cute with "nice hair, nice eyes, nice shoes, nice suits, yea"

Wild Bill wonders if Cece studies celebrities.

Cece says, "I study them a little. I don't have that much time. I have to go somewhere really important."

Somewhere like her hometown supermarket in Bogalusa, Louisiana where Cece Watson is a four-feet big deal.

In this Louisiana town of 12,000, Cece is a hometown hero. She's a star.

Cece is a third grader with her own clothing line and, yes, that's her own lip gloss line she's directing her mom to put on her lips.

Some day, she hopes to be an actress or a gymnast or maybe even, a cop.

For now, Cece has a full time job, being Beyonce.

It's another one of her celebrity impressions.

It's another performance that goes from her carport all the way to Instagram.

Cece is the first of our Thanksgiving week "Wild Bill's Amazing Kids" brought to you by The Keating Law Firm.