NOPD releases pictures of armed robbery at Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has released images of the armed robber who held up a popular St. Charles Avenue restaurant last week.

The masked gunman barged into Vincent’s Italian Cuisine just before midnight on November 12.

The robber forced the five employees to the front of the restaurant and made two cashiers put an undetermined amount of money in a bag.

Security footage of the scary encounter shows the employees crouched amid empty tables and behind the bar, all eyes on the armed robber.

A 42-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old woman were all in the restaurant at the time of the robbery, according to the NOPD.

The subject was described as a black male with a dark complexion, standing about six feet tall, with a heavy build.

Anyone with information regarding this wanted person is asked to contact the Second District Investigative Unit at (504) 658-6020.