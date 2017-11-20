× NOPD investigating deadly shooting in St. Claude

NEW ORLEANS— The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in St. Claude.

Investigators say at around 11:28 p.m. Sunday night, police found a woman lying on the ground outside the 3800 block of North Prieur St., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no motive or suspects at this time.

We will update you when more information is available.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.