Missing Iowa girl believed to be with 13-year-old; Amber Alert issued

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled. A motorist spotted the car on I-235 in Des Moines. Police stopped the vehicle and one person is reportedly in custody.

UPDATE: (11/20 2:15 pm) Amber Alert has been canceled, both subjects have been located in the Des Moines area. — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) November 20, 2017

Previous story:

DENISON, Iowa — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Iowa girl that authorities say may have been abducted by a 13-year-old boy, according to WHO-TV.

According to the Amber Alert, Beyonce Carrasco, 12, was reported missing on Monday.

Police are looking for a white, 2016 Nissan Sentra with the license plate EYB 982 driven by 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, or either child, is asked to call 911 immediately.

Denison, Iowa is located in the southwest part of the state.