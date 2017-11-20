× Mayor elect Latoya Cantrell makes her Saints prediction for season

NEW ORLEANS– When the season first began, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez tweeted at then council member, Latoya Cantrell asking her what she thought the Saints record would be for this season. Cantrell tweeted back at Lopez that she thought they’d have 10 wins and 6 losses.

This season the Saints have been racking up the wins. They are currently 8-2 and number one in the NFC South division. Drew Brees and the boys have won 8 games in a row. Cantrell’s prediction of a winning season is right on target, although the Saints are doing better than most might have predicted early in the season.

Here’s what other local celebrities predicted for the Saints this season.

