Katie’s Kitchen: Eggplant Stuffing

NEW ORLEANS -- Just in time for Thanksgiving, Katie's Restaurant owner and chef Scot Craig has a dish that is sure to wow at any holiday feast.

Katie's Restaurant and Bar in Mid-City is a popular spot for both locals and tourists alike.

Each week, Chef Craig offers up one of his famous recipes for a segment called Katie's Kitchen.

Today, he shows you his take on eggplant stuffing. Here's the recipe:

Eggplant Stuffing

2 whole eggplants—peeled and diced

Cup of Celery-- diced

Cup of onions--diced

Tablespoon of Creole seasoning

Cup of olive oil

Tablespoon of Pepper

Tablespoon of Granulated garlic

Cup of water

Two cups of Italian breadcrumbs

Cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Combine celery and onions and all seasonings with olive oil and cook it down to soften. Then add eggplant and cook down then add 1 cup of water until absorbed. Then add breadcrumbs till everything is absorbed together.

Make a Crust with a mixture of Parmesan cheese, Italian breadcrumbs and olive oil. Sprinkle on top of eggplant dressing.

Bake for 30 mins at 350.