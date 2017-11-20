He keeps stealing, so maybe you can help catch him!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who keeps stealing lawn equipment. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Police say one of the thefts happened on October 25 at about 4:30 in the afternoon, and it was all caught on camera. A red Nissan Altima is seen driving down the 4800 block of Warrington Drive. At one point, the car turns around and begins to retrace its course. Then the car stops, and a man gets out of it and walks to an equipment trailer that is hitched to a parked pickup truck. According to police, the man appears to take a trimmer and perhaps two blowers. The video shows the man make more than one trip to the trailer to remove items. It ends with the man getting back inside the Nissan and driving away from the scene.

A few weeks later, on November 13, a red Nissan Altima parked near another work trailer. This time the crime scene was in the 4800 block of Warrington Drive, and the heist was also recorded on a security camera. The footage shows a man get out of the car and approaches the trailer. Moments later, he appears to get spooked, returns to his car and drives away. But a second surveillance clip shows the man come back and park by the trailer, approach it and open its door, and then run back to his car with what appears to be a gasoline powered grass blower.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You do not have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.