Erica Falls' latest CD is HomeGrown. You can get more information on Erica Fall's website.
Erica Falls performs ‘Makings of Love’ on the Twist Stage
Erica Falls performs ‘Don’t Stop Your Lovin” on the Twist Stage
Yisrael performs ‘Mister Magic’ on the Twist Stage
Yisrael performs ‘The Sweetest Taboo’ on the Twist Stage
Mothership performs ‘Dancing Days’ on the Twist Stage
Mothership performs ‘Going to California’ on the Twist Stage
JJ Muggler Band performs ‘JJ’s Back in Town’ on the Twist Stage
JJ Muggler Band performs ‘Louisiana Born and Raised’ on the Twist Stage
Michael Ward performs ‘Georgie Porgie’ on the Twist Stage
Treces Del Sur performs ‘Yo Se Que Te Duele’ on the Twist Stage
Treces Del Sur performs ‘La Fiesta de Pilito’ on the Twist Stage
New Soul, Inc. performs ‘Sweet Love’ on the Twist Stage
New Soul, Inc. performs ‘Ffun’ on the Twist Stage
12 songs. $5 tickets. 1964. The Beatles invade New Orleans