Erica Falls' latest CD is HomeGrown. You can get more information on Erica Fall's website.
Erica Falls performs ‘Don’t Stop Your Lovin” on the Twist Stage
Erica Falls performs ‘Makings of Love’ on the Twist Stage
Michael Ward performs ‘Georgie Porgie’ on the Twist Stage
Treces Del Sur performs ‘Yo Se Que Te Duele’ on the Twist Stage
Treces Del Sur performs ‘La Fiesta de Pilito’ on the Twist Stage
Cyril Neville performs “Money and Oil”
Cyril Neville and Ernie Smith perform “Saturday Night in Soweto”
Yisrael performs ‘Mister Magic’ on the Twist Stage
New Orleans Jazz Club performs ‘Hindustan’
Yisrael performs ‘The Sweetest Taboo’ on the Twist Stage
New Orleans Jazz Club performs ‘Struttin’ with Some Barbecue’
Kathryn Rose Wood performs ‘Big Steel Wings’ on the Twist Stage
New Soul, Inc. performs ‘Sweet Love’ on the Twist Stage