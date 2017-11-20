American Music Awards 2017: The winners list

Oh what a night the 2017 American Music Awards turned out to be.

From powerhouse singers Pink and Kelly Clarkson kicking off the show with a duet of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” to Pink later performing on the side of the building, Selena Gomez’s first awards show performance since undergoing a kidney transplant, Diana Ross being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute it was an evening packed full of buzzworthy moments.

But there were also some awards handed out, including seven to Bruno Mars (who wasn’t present at the show).

Here’s a list of who won what:

American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement

Diana Ross

Artist of the year

Bruno Mars

New artist of the year presented by T-mobile

Niall Horan

Collaboration of the year presented by Xfinity

“Despacito” Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber

Tour of the year

Coldplay

Video of the year

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Favorite male artist — pop/rock

Bruno Mars

Favorite female artist — pop rock

Lady Gaga

Favorite duo or group — pop/rock

Imagine Dragons

Favorite album — pop/rock

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Favorite song — pop/rock

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Favorite male artist — country

Keith Urban

Favorite female artist — country

Carrie Underwood

Favorite duo or group — country

Little Big Town

Favorite album — country

Keith Urban “Ripcord”

Favorite song — country

Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Favorite artist — rap/hip-hop

Drake

Favorite album — rap/hip-hop

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

Favorite song — rap/hip-hop

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m The One”

Favorite male artist — soul/r&b

Bruno Mars

Favorite female artist — soul/r&b

Beyoncé

Favorite album — soul/r&b

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Favorite song — soul/r&b

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Favorite artist — alternative rock

Linkin Park

Favorite artist — adult contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Favorite artist — Latin

Shakira

Favorite artist — contemporary inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Favorite artist — electronic dance music (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Top soundtrack

“Moana”