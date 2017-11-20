7-year-old boy missing from the Ninth Ward thought to be in imminent danger

NEW ORLEANS – State and local authorities are looking for a missing 7-year-old boy they say could be in imminent danger.

A Level II Endangered Child advisory has been issued for Kevin Gibson.

Gibson was last seen late in the evening on November 19 in the Upper Ninth Ward near the intersection of Alvar and North Peters Street, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Gibson is approximately four feet tall and weighs about 55 pounds, according to the LSP.

The NOPD responded to a shooting that claimed the life of an unidentified woman around 11:30 p.m. on November 19 in the 3800 block of North Prieur Street.

That shooting occurred less than one block from where Gibson was last seen.

Authorities believe the murder is connected to Gibson’s disappearance.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Kevin Gibson should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222, (504) 658-5267 or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.