44-foot poboy commemorates 44th anniversary of Bayou Classic in N.O.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- News With a Twist anchor LBJ was helped state and city officials kick off the week-long series of events culminating with the 2017 Bayou Classic this morning.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Mayor Mitch Landrieu were among the officials on hand to commemorate the 44th annual meeting of Grambling State University and Southern University, which will take place on November 25 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“This year, we bring a little bit something extra with the support of the Louisiana Seafood Promotion Board,” Nungesser said. “Today we’ll be displaying a 44-foot long poboy, one foot for each year of the Classic.”

Louisiana seafood will also be featured in a booth on the fanfare, bringing the best in local food to fans of the two Historically Black Universities from all around the country.

Landrieu congratulated the administrations and coaching staffs of each school, and said he is looking forward to this year’s game.

“This is always a great weekend for the City of New Orleans, one of the greatest weekends,” he said. “I am thrilled, as the mayor of the city, to host the Southern families and the Grambling families in the city of New Orleans. This has been your city for 44 years, it always has been, and it always will be.”

Officials expect around 70,000 fans to attend Saturday’s game, which will feature award-winning marching bands from each school in addition to the decades-long friendly rivalry on the gridiron.

While Grambling won the matchup last year, Southern University president Dr. Ray L. Belton said the tide will turn this year.

“By the end of the game on Saturday evening, the sun will be shining on Southern University,” he said.

Click here for a full list of Bayou Classic events.