Westbank holiday event features one-of-a-kind gifts

WESTWEGO, La.-- The Holidays are fast approaching, and before shelves at Target empty, come support local business on the Westbank. The Alario Center is hosting the only holiday gift show on the Westbank, The Magic of Christmas Gift Shop, kicking off the holidays and finding those perfect gifts. Unique items for all those friends, relatives, teachers, co-workers and even yourself!

Think of this is one giant pop-up shop with tons of businesses you'd never find if it weren't for this fun event. So what will you find? Home décor, food, clothing, toys, toiletries, novelties, ornaments, home accessories, jewelry and more!

"It's really great because if you want to get your friends, or family something there's really unique items here. It's not like there's 5,000 of these things out there, it's really one-of-a-kind," said T Pot, radio host on B97.

The event continues at the Alario Center on at 2000 Segnette Blvd. until 5 PM Sunday.