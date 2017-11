× Man tackled, robbed in French Quarter

New Orleans – Police are looking for two men who robbed a man in the French Quarter.

Police say just before 6 p.m. Friday, the two men came up behind the man in the 900 block of Governor Nicholls Street and tackled him to the ground. They then took his property and hit him in the head before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call any Eighth District detective at (504)-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.