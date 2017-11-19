× A Wil to win: Lutz game winning FG caps furious Saints comeback victory over Redskins

The Saints made NFL history Sunday, but for three and half quarters it looked like anything, but.

Trailing 31-16, Drew Brees was 11 for 11 passing, as he marched the Saints on touchdown drives of 75 and 87 yards. Brees threw an 18 yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara with 1:05 to play in the game to pull the Saints to within 31-29. Kamara then ran in the two point conversion to send the game to overtime.

After the Saints forced a Washington punt, Mark Ingram ripped off runs of 20 and 31 yards to set up Wil Lutz’s game winning 28 yard field goal.

The Saints became the first team in NFL history to lose their first two games of the season and win the next eight.

Here’s what Kamara and Brees said about the 34-31 overtime win.

Brees was 29 of 41 for 385 yards and two touchdowns. Mark Ingram for 11 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. Kamara had 116 yards from scrimmage.

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was 22 of 32 for 322 yards and three touchdown passes.