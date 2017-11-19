A hat parade in the Garden District to honor St. Catherine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- In the Garden District today, it was the 8th annual "St Catherine Day Hat Parade."

Women walked up and down Prytania Street wearing their most outrageous, and creative hats. Many of the hats were made by the ladies themselves.

Some of the hats were even inspired by St. Catherine.

"This is St. Catherine here on my hat. I made the hat with threads, thimbles, and measuring tape because St. Catherine is the patron saint of millnary and seamstresses and single women. None of these things are what I am, but I like this hat," Jean Stickney said.

There was a champagne party on the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Pleasant Street after the parade to continue the celebration of St. Catherine!

