The worlds oldest Ferrari hit the streets of New Orleans!

NEW ORLEANS -- Look at all those Ferraris! The Ferrari Centomiglia event took place on Saturday morning starting at the Lakefront Airport. Centomiflia is a 100 mile rally event designed to give the competitors experience of the legenday 1,000 Mile Miglia Rally in Italy.

The inaugural 'Centomiglia' on u.s. soil started in New Orleans and brought each driver and navigator through a carefully timed and exhilarating ride thru french quarter, Saint Charles Street, River Road, and more! The Ferraris will be escorted by motorcycle police throughout the city.

Travelers came as far as Italy to be apart of the race.