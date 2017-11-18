Special education teacher arrested for selling heroin at Maryland school, officials say

SALISBURY, Md. – A Maryland special education teacher was arrested Tuesday, accused of dealing drugs at the same high school where she worked for 17 years.

Monica Snee, 51, faces multiple heroin-related charges, including possession and distribution on school property, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. While officials believe she used the Parkside High School grounds to sell drugs, Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said there isn’t evidence she dealt to students or teachers.

During a press conference Wednesday, Lewis called Snee’s alleged crimes “the worst act of betrayal.”

Lewis said deputies found 173 capsules of heroin, 340 oxycodone pills, several suboxone strips and nearly $3,000 worth of cash inside her 2016 Nissan Rogue. Deputies started investigating her in October after a recovering addict came forward to reveal his source of drugs “during a dark time in his life,” Lewis said.

During the investigation, officials say they learned that Snee was dealing drugs at Parkside High and several other locations.

Snee is believed to have used a parking lot behind the school, near the bus ramp as her distribution point.

Lewis said he believes she wasn’t working alone, adding that there is no evidence to suggest she was collaborating with anyone at the school.

The court initially set her bond at $50,000, but later issued a bench warrant for her arrest. She’s currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond, the sheriff’s department said.