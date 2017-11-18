Search for man who held up Metairie business at gunpoint
METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish detectives are searching for a man they say tried to rob a business at gunpoint.
It happened Nov. 14 in the 7800 block of Airline Drive in Metairie.
Deputies say Delvin Hutchinson, 23, pointed a gun at a man and tried to steal from the business but was unsuccessful and ran off.
Hutchinson is wanted for one count of attempted armed robbery and for being a felon in possession of a gun.
Anyone who knows where Hutchinson is at is urged to contact the JPSO Robbery Section at (504)-364-5376 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.
29.978419 -90.221318