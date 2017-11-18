× Jay Banks narrowly defeats Seth Bloom in District B council race

NEW ORLEANS — Local businessman Jay Banks has narrowly defeated Seth Bloom in the race to replace mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell for City Council District B.

Banks, a former Zulu king, got 8,016 votes, while Bloom, a former Orleans Parish School Board member and criminal defense attorney, got 7,885 votes.

Both were vying to replace City Councilwoman Latoya Cantrell, who was chosen tonight as the city’s first black female mayor, defeating former Judge Desiree Charbonnet with 60 percent of the vote.