Former North Shore Rep. John Schroder elected Louisiana treasurer

BATON ROUGE — Former North Shore state rep. John Schroder has been elected Louisiana treasurer.

The Republican from St. Tammany Parish defeated New Orleans attorney Derrick Edwards, a Democrat, in a runoff race.

Schroder, a real estate developer and former U.S. Army CID special agent who has a reputation for being a staunch fiscal conservative, replaces John Kennedy, who is now a U.S. senator.

Ron Henson has been serving as interim treasurer since Kennedy left office.