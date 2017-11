× Cyndi Nguyen unseats incumbent James Gray in District E City Council race

NEW ORLEANS — District E will see new representation on the New Orleans City Council.

Cyndi Nguyen, a community organizer who heads the Vietnamese Initiatives in Economic Training, unseated incumbent Councilman James Gray II with 59 percent of the vote.

Gray is an attorney who has served on the council since 2012. He was reelected in 2014.

District E comprises the Lower Ninth Ward and all of New Orleans East.