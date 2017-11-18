Boy found wandering Michael’s store reunited with parents after 6 hours; nanny charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 42-year-old California woman has been charged after a young boy was found wandering alone inside a Michael's craft store on Thursday, according to KSWB.

The boy, Connor, was mistakenly left at a Michaels store on North El Camino Real, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department official said. The boy was unharmed.

Desirae Harris, the child's nanny, is charged with one count of felony child endangerment.

Connor was reunited with his parents at Polinsky Children’s Center nearly six hours after he was found.

Employees told deputies they found Connor alone in the store around noon. Workers made an announcement over the store’s public address system, as well as searching the parking lot and surrounding businesses for the boy’s parents. A law enforcement helicopter also made announcements to surrounding neighborhoods.

Harris posted bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.