Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announces music lineup for the 2018 Zulu Coronation

NEW ORLEANS– Get ready for a star-studded event during Mardi Gras!

The “Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club” announced their music lineup for their Zulu Coronation next year!

The lineup features artist such as:

Fantasia

En Vogue

Rebirth Brass Band

DJ Captain Charles and many more!

The event is Friday, February 9th, 2018 at the Morial Convention Center!

For more information visit the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club’s facebook page.