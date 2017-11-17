Treasured Mr. Okra named a Southerner of the Year by Southern Living

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- "I have oranges and bananas! I have cantaloupe!"

You can hear him coming from down the street.

With his PA system and his recognizable truck that travels local neighborhoods selling produce, Mr. Okra is a New Orleans icon.

Southern Living has named Mr. Okra, aka Arthur Robinson, as one of the magazine's Southerners of the Year.

The website notes that Robinson has been selling produce since he was 15 years old when he went out with his father on a horse and buggy.

He's 75 years old now and has had some health problems over the past year. His customers got together several months ago and raised more than $12,000 on a GoFundMe page.

Here's what Southern Living had to say about our city's favorite produce vendor:

The magazine also named New Orleans' own Alison Fensterstock, Randy Fertel, and David Freedman as Southerners of the Year for their work in developing a walking tour app to highlight our city's rich culture.