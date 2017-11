× SWAT team responds to man barricaded inside Gentilly house with 3 children

NEW ORLEANS – A man has barricaded inside inside a house in Gentilly with three children, and the NOPD’s SWAT officers have responded to the scene.

The unidentified subject is inside a residence in the 2000 block of Selma Street with three juveniles, according to the NOPD.

The incident is domestic in nature.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.