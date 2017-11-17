Sing out with Tamica Lee, Robin Barnes & Wild Bill, “Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's almost 30 feet tall.

Well, the tree is 26 feet tall.

And at the top of the tree, a Christmas tree, a New Orleans Christmas tree, it has, well, not a star at the top, it has a fleur-de-lis.

And the fleur-de-lis at the tip top is three feet tall.

That makes the tree that lights up the French Quarter almost 30 feet tall.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has the best seat in the house for you as the lights come on for the tree that lights up the French Quarter.

How many lights?

2,652 bulbs in the tree.

And in the fluer-de-lis, there are 46 light bulbs.

It's part of the celebration of Christmas New Orleans style.

In fact, the tree lighting kicks of the season for Christmas New Orleans style.

The celebration just goes on and on.

It includes a Christmas New Orleans style concert series in St. Louis Cathedral, the oldest Catholic cathedral still being used in the United States.

Now, that's a history of Christmas New Orleans style right there in one magnificent church.

There's more Christmas New Orleans style music at St. Augustine Church.

It's the oldest African-American Catholic church in America.

It's in the Treme neighborhood and ready to ring in yet another wonderful holiday season.

Music and food and drinks are on the menu of Christmas New Orleans style.

Restaurants, bars and hotels around New Orleans are ready to serve you the holiday cheer and charm.

If you want to know what and where to celebrate Christmas New Orleans style, all you have to do is click right here.