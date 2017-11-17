× Police search for teen girl missing from North Roman Street

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Investigators say that 15-year-old Kayla Abbott was last seen at her home in the 200 block of North Roman Street, Thursday afternoon.

The believe that she left her home without permission and has not been seen since.

Abbott is described as being 5′ 2″ tall and weighing 165 lbs.

She was last seen in a Phillis Wheatley school uniform, white shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on about the whereabouts of Kayla Abbott, please call First District Detectives at 658-6010