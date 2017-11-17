Marriage proposal flashmob Saturday in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — We’re hoping she says yes! If the organizer’s track record has anything to do with it, she definitely will.

On Saturday, Nov.17, Kenneth Kynt Bryan will lead a flashmob for a marriage proposal in the French Quarter.

Bryan is an instructor with FitNola/Flashmob. He’s also the guy who organizes the annual Thriller flashmob at city hall during the Halloween season. If you’ve ever see his work, you know how he teaches and inspires his dancers to do their best.

So here’s the details on the proposal. It’s set to begin promptly at 1:10 on Saturday afternoon, and the crew will arrive at about 12:50.

If you’d like to watch, just head to Saint Louis Cathedral in Jackson Square.

Here’s all we know about the couple at this point. They’re arriving from out of town, and the groom-to-be will pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, Rimi.

The flashmob will be set to the Bruno Mars song Marry You.