Karr holds off Carver 40-35 in playoff win
-
Landry-Walker and Edna Karr gear-up to defend state titles in 2017
-
Ronnie Jackson and Edna Karr dominate Landry Walker
-
Roth: diluted playoffs hurt regular season
-
North Shore High football player gets perfect ACT score
-
‘Build the wall’ chant at high school football game in Utah sparks controversy
-
-
Iowa special education student scores memorable touchdown in football game
-
De La Salle gets the narrow victory over Karr
-
High school principal shocked by cougar encounter caught on camera
-
Karr Cougars beat St. Paul’s in a thriller
-
All Orleans Parish public & Catholic schools closed today due to flood risk
-
-
Player with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown as both teams cheer him on
-
Friday Night Football Boil Boss Giveaway!
-
Bizarre traditions in college football