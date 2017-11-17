I-10 High Rise traffic headaches could continue through next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Heads up, motorists. The headache on I-10 East continues as crews continue emergency repairs on the High Rise.

It was damaged in a large tire fire that broke out under the bridge Wednesday night. The fire started at an old vehicle inspection site that hasn't been used in years.

As of Friday afternoon, just one lane is open eastbound, near Downman Road.

The other lanes will be closed until sometime next week, according to officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development.

If you want to avoid the traffic restrictions on I-10 East, DOTD recommends that you take Chef Menteur Highway as an alternate route.

The bridge crosses the Industrial Canal.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see drone footage of the traffic.