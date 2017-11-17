Cookin’ with Nino: Vegan Stew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vegan Stew



Ingredients:

4 Tbls Olive Oil

1/4 tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

1/4 tsp Dried Oregano

1 tsp Curry Powder

1 tsp Turmeric Powder

1 lb Mushrooms of choice, sliced thin

1 medium Onion, slivered

6 Garlic Cloves, diced finely

1 lb Cherry Tomatoes

1 Cup Water

2 Bell Peppers, seeded and slivered

1 Jalapeno, seeded and slivered

1 Tbsp fresh grated Ginger Root

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

1/2 can Coconut Milk

10 Basil Leaves, shredded

Instructions:

In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, add olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes, oregano, curry powder, turmeric powder, garlic, jalapeno, and ginger. Saute for about 5 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and cook for about 15 minutes or for your own desired consistency. Add cherry tomatoes and water. Cook for another 15 minutes to soften tomatoes and reduce liquid to thicken up the stew. Add coconut milk, salt and pepper. Bring to boil and take off heat. Add basil leaves and stir.