Chefs offer taste of New Orleans to raise funds for March of Dimes

NEW ORLEANS — The March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction returns to New Orleans tonight.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., with the main event commencing at 7:30 p.m. in the Armstrong Ballroom at the New Orleans Sheraton.

The annual event raises money for the March of Dimes to help support prenatal wellness programs, research grants, newborn intensive care unit (NICU) family support programs and advocacy efforts for moms and babies.

One in eight babies in Louisiana is born premature. The state received an “F” in the March of Dimes 2016 Premature Birth Report Card.

The March of Dimes is committed to funding research to find the answers to problems that continue to threaten the lives and the health of babies.

At the Signature Chef’s Auction, prominent area chefs will prepare their signature dishes, created exclusively for the evening, which will be paired with fine wines and spirits.

Some of this year’s participants include Chef Rene Bajeux of Palace Cafe, Chef Thorsten Leighty of the Marriott, Chef Carlos Lainez of JW Marriott, Chef Nathan Richard of Cavan, Mark Quitney of the New Orleans Hilton and Chef Andrea Apuzzo of Andrea’s.

A Signature Cocktail will also be created and served by the team at Portside Lounge.

Following the tasting, there will be a seated dessert, live auction and dancing with the Honey Island Swamp Band. The March of Dimes will also honor Paul, Annika, Juliana, Savana Prechter as this year’s “Ambassador Family.”

Tables of 10 for the event are $1000. For more information, click here or contact the March of Dimes office at (504) 264-9288.