Body found in rubble after fire in St. Tammany

SLIDELL, La. — A body was found in the rubble of a residential fire this morning in Slidell.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office, detectives were called to to 37476 Brownsvillage Road just after 9 a.m. after fire personnel located the body of a man while putting out a fire in one of the units at that address.

The body was located on a bed inside the unit.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office took possession of the body at the scene.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. ​