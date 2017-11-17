× Big changes through the weekend

We’re going to see some roller coaster temperatures as we go through the upcoming weekend. A cold front will be moving through the area Saturday night with much different conditions behind it than ahead of it.

First off rainfall amounts with this front will be small. We’re looking at a small band of showers with a couple storms pushing in by late Saturday evening. This will move across the area quickly. The forecast model indicates this around 10 PM in the metro New Orleans area, but keep in mind that is not set in stone.

Ahead of the front look for very warm conditions. We’re going to see highs around 80-82 on Saturday afternoon. After the front temperatures will drop fairly quickly.

Lows Sunday morning will be in the 40s for a good portion of the area. Highs on Sunday afternoon will only be topping out in the low to mid 60s with windy conditions as well. Assuming the winds calm down enough we can expect some 30s for lows in the colder spots by Monday morning.