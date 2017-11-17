Australia’s sexy “Thunder From Down Under” guys bringing their flesh-filled fantasy to NOLA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A group of sexy men from Australia, the all-male revue dance troupe known as "Thunder From Down Under" is in New Orleans for two shows. The show is one of the most popular and sexiest shows around. This flesh-filled fun fest brings fantasy to life!

These sexy "blokes" are bringing their sexy moves to Harrah's Theater on Friday and Saturday night. Watch them dance here:

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez is bringing his own brand of thunder, in hopes of making the group. Watch as he tries out to be one of these heartthrobs.

For tickets to "Thunder From Down Under," click HERE. The shows begin at 8 p.m.