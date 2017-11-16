× Wrongfully convicted Baton Rouge man freed after 45 years

BATON ROUGE, La— A man who was in prison for nearly five decades is now free. 65-year old Wilbert Jones was released from East Baton Rouge Parish prison yesterday.

In 1971, Jones who was 19-years-old at the time, was convicted of kidnapping and raping a nurse who was abducted from outside a Baton Rouge hospital.

In 1974, he was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Jones was surrounded by his supporting family, friends, and legal team.

He says he forgives the people who put him in prison.

Jones says he plans to spend time counseling young people to help them avoid crime and prison. Also, he said he’s looking forward to a meal of gumbo and potato salad.

While the judge let him go on bond the case is not over.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office is appealing the decision, taking it to the state supreme court.

