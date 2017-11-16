Would you eat it? Tomato Soup Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

You know we love fall recipes and today's would you eat it is just that! Test Kitchen Taylor is trying out a family recipe from our producer Robyn, dating back to the 1940's. Her nana used to make it and it's called tomato soup cake.

Robyn's Tomato Soup Cake

3 cups flour

1 tbsp Baking Powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cloves

3/4 cup shortening

1 1/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 can tomato soup

3/4 cup water

1 tsp baking soda

3/4 cup raisins

Sift together first 5 ingredients, set aside.

Cream shortening and sugar.

Add eggs to creamed sugar.

Combine soup, water, and baking soda and add to dry mix.

Finish with raisins and bake at 350 for 55 minutes!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!