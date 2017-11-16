U-Haul truck used by thieves to haul away a car in Mid-City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department says some people used a U-Haul truck to haul away a car that they didn't own.

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at a little before 1:00 in the morning in the 800 block of Wilson Drive in Mid-City.

The department released surveillance video that shows the thieves in action. Click on the video button above to see it.

The video shows the U-Haul truck backing up toward a parked car. According to police, the thieves had attached a towing trailer to the truck. As one person drives the U-Haul, a second person works to give directions and properly align the trailer with the targeted car.

In all, the crime takes about five minutes to commit from start to finish. After the targeted car is securely attached to the trailer, the surveillance video shows the thieves drive away with it.

Police say the car that was stolen is an Acura 2.5 TL.

If you know who is responsible for the heist, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.