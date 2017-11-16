The new WWE Women’s Champion talks about her win night on Smackdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- After Charlotte Flair's big win of the WWE Women's Championship, a surprise that she'll never forget came out on stage to greet her. Her father, WWE Superstar, the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Ric had a close call with his health failing and almost didn't pull through after a serious illness. But he pulled through and was able to see his daughter win her 6th WWE Women's Title belt. The emotions were high when her dad congratulated her after she won.

Charlotte Flair stopped by the Twist stage this week to promote the upcoming Wrestlemania, which returns to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome April 8, 2018.

"He’s done so much to pave the way for me, and then being able to win the title in my hometown and knowing that he’s back he’s healthy and to celebrate that moment when he was sick all I could think about was my dad never seen me wrestle again so that was really hard. So sharing that moment was nice," Charlotte said.

Tickets for Wrestlemania go on sale Friday, November 16th.