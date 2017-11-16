× State health department holds flu vaccine clinic in New Orleans this weekend

New Orleans – The Louisiana Department of Health is holding a flu vaccination clinic in New Orleans this weekend.

It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 18., between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church off 2515 Franklin Avenue.

Those who present proof of insurance can get the flu shot for free. People who don’t have health insurance can get the vaccine for $10.

The flu causes about 500 deaths and nearly 3,000 hospitalizations each year in Louisiana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone over six-months-old get the flu shot if they don’t have a complicating condition.

29.984009 -90.048336