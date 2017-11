Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's what everyone is talking about, Serena Williams is tying the knot Thursday night at the Contemporary Arts Center in the Warehouse district.

Williams’ A-list family and friends stepped off several busses to quite a crowd of "looky-loos" on the sidewalk.

The tennis pro is marrying Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of the web site Reddit at the CAC.

Rumor has it this wedding cost more than one million dollars. People are also saying it's a Beauty and the Beast theme.