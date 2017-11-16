Saints enjoying ground-game success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- A Drew Brees-led offense usually has people talking about the pass game, but this season it's been about the Saints' ground attack and the damage Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara have been able to do in the run game.

Those two accounted for 237 of the team's 298 rushing yards in their week 10 win over the Bills, and don't have any plans on slowing down.

"I think we've been having just a lot of emphasis on running the ball," Ingram said. "That's something that we wanted to improve on coming into the year and it just happens to be that we're running the ball well. We're running it effectively. We're scheming it up good. The coaches are scheming it up well, putting us in good positions to have success running the ball and the big boys up front are just doing a tremendous job."

Despite injuries and shuffling of players on the offensive line, the guys up front have been a huge factor in the success of the Saints' ground-and-pound attack-- and they are enjoying every minute of it too.

"Get the ball in their hands as much as possible," said Saints offensive lineman Terron Armstead. "I feel like it's been effective for us-- for our offense. We're kind of hard to game plan for so we want to keep that going."

Heading into week 11 and their match-up with the Washington Redskins, the Saints rank second in the league in total offense (402.4 yards), and third in rushing offense (142.2) and scoring average (29.8).