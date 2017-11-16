× NOPD reports body found wrapped in carpet on I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a body found wrapped in a piece of carpet on I-10 at the Michoud on-ramp Wednesday afternoon.

A motorist called police around 2:40 p.m. on November 15 to report a rolled up piece of carpet on the side of the road with flies around it, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The motorist also reported a foul odor coming from the carpet.

Responding units found a decomposed body of a man inside of the carpet.

There has been no word on the identity of the victim or the cause of death.

The NOPD is currently handling this case as an unclassified death.