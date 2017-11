NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a runaway 12-year-old girl from New Orleans East.

Juayonna Carruth ran away from her home in the 4600 block of Sierra Madre Drive, according to the NOPD.

Carruth was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, gray leggings, gray slippers, and a purple bandana.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Juayonna Carruth is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.