NOPD looking for man who kidnapped 25-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say kidnapped a woman and held her against her will last night.

The kidnapping occurred just after 8 a.m. on November 15, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Thirty-one-year-old Jonathan JN-Marie showed up at the unidentified 25-year-old woman’s home in the 1200 block of South Dorgenois Street and grabbed her by the arm and by her clothing.

JN-Marie forced the woman into her car and drove her to his house.

Once they arrived, he held her down and would not let her leave, according to the NOPD.

It remains unclear how the woman managed to escape.

