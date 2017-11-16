NOPD looking for man who escaped police custody on Monday

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who escaped police custody three days ago.

Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Womack was arrested on November 13 in the 2700 block of General Ogden Street for a drug violation, according to the NOPD.

Womack and another man were handcuffed and brought to the Second District police station, where Womack was able to escape.

Police have not released any information on how Womack managed to escape or if he was able to free himself from his handcuffs.

Womack will be arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, simple escape, and theft, once the NOPD is able to locate him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Womack should contact any Second District officer at (504) 658-6020 or 911.