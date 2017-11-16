Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From problem to solution fast!

When an appliance malfunctions, no matter whether it's in your kitchen or your laundry room, it disrupts your life.

Solar Refrigeration and Appliance Service realizes what a huge inconvenience this can be. We are dedicated to providing you with the best service as quickly as possible to make your life easier.

Why choose Solar Refrigeration and Appliance Service?

Same day / Next Day service.

Technicians undergo background and drug testing.

We represent most major appliance manufacturers (factory-authorized).

In business since 1974.

Experienced technicians trained by the manufacturer.

Local - Family owned.

Appliances We Service

Refrigerators, Freezers, Washers, Dryers, Stoves, Cooktops, Ranges, Ovens, Dishwashers, Microwaves, Venthoods, Downdrafts, Free-Standing Icemakers, Laundry Centers, Garbage Disposals, Trash Compactors, Warming Drawers, Barbecue Grills, Beer Coolers/Kegs, Wine Coolers, Coffee Makers, Deep Fryers, Steam Ovens, and many more.

Our Technicians

Our appliance technicians are factory-trained, and we are your FACTORY-AUTHORIZED WARRANTY SERVICE CENTER for over 40 manufacturers. Our technicians receive up-to-date, continuous factory-training as new appliances are introduced into the marketplace. We are proud to have the most qualified appliance repair technicians in our industry.

Service Areas

NEW ORLEANS, BATON ROUGE AND MOST OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA–We are in your area today!

Please call (504) 733-0026 and let us help you today!

Visit our website for more information and to schedule an appointment: www.solarappliance.net

