Learning how to dance like the stars of Broadway’s “The King and I”

NEW ORLEANS-- The hit Broadway musical, "The King and I" is now showing at the Saenger Theatre. This musical production has music by Rodgers & Hammerstiein including the classic songs, "Shall We Dance" and "Getting to Know You." This is Lincoln Center Theater's national tour for the popular show.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to the show to get to know the star, Laura Michelle Kelly, who plays Anna. She also teaches him some signature dance moves from "The King and I."

Laura Michelle Kelly has been in "Mary Poppins," "My Fair Lady," "Beauty & The Beast," and has even performed for President Barack Obama during a 4th of July celebration.

"The King and I" is showing at the Saenger Theatre now until Sunday, November 19th. For ticket information, click HERE.