× Landrieu calls meeting with Sessions a ‘political stunt’

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Mitch Landrieu is slated to meet with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Thursday regarding the city’s compliance with so-called “sanctuary city” policies, but Sessions’ office is not allowing all parties involved to sit in on the meeting.

According to Landrieu’s office, city attorney Rebecca Dietz and NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison were supposed to attend the meeting with Landrieu, as was U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond.

Landrieu’s office said they were notified late Wednesday that Richmond would not be allowed to attend, and that Landrieu will have to pick either Dietz or Harrison to attend, not both. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican, has also been invited to the meeting.

Mayor Landrieu calls the meeting a political stunt and has repeatedly said that NOPD is in compliance with federal immigration law and the DOJ-approved NOPD consent decree.

“Since this is supposed to be a meeting about substance, I cannot imagine why they are not willing to allow a mayor to bring the policy experts who can speak to the issues. Given the issues are both legal and law enforcement related, it only makes sense that we have all the parties at the table. It is clear that this meeting is a political stunt and is not designed to be substantive. If it was, they would have no problem including the City Attorney, Police Chief and Congressman. New Orleans is not a sanctuary city, and we will follow all laws. I am urging Attorney General Sessions and Senator Kennedy to allow our City’s top law enforcement officer, lawyer and Congressman to attend so we can have a substantive discussion and put this issue to rest once and for all.”

At issue is the city’s refusal to hold certain people that immigration officials believe to be here illegally for an additional 48 hours so they can be picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Landrieu has said in the past that he will “not move officers off the street to join President Trump’s deportation force.”